Emission Monitoring System Market Size, Industrial Growth & Trends, Analysis - Global Forecast To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global emission monitoring system market size is expected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2023 to USD 5.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028. Burned coal releases several airborne toxins and pollutants, such as mercury, lead, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, particulates, and other heavy metals. Exposure to these pollutants can cause many health issues, including asthma and breathing difficulties, brain damage, heart problems, cancer, neurological disorders, and premature death. These pollutants can also damage the lungs, kidneys, respiratory, and nervous systems. Therefore, various regulatory authorities have made continuous or preventive emission monitoring systems mandatory to keep track of pollutant emission rates. Emission monitoring systems determine the concentration of toxic gases or particulate matter emitted from industrial operations and ensure that the permissible limits for emissions are not exceeded.

The market for software segment is expected to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The EMS software acquires, reports, and analyzes data collected by the data acquisition system. It continuously monitors emissions using historical and real-time data. The interpreted data is then used to understand trends and monitor emission levels from industries. Additionally, the software that produces the needed output can be tailored to meet specific requirements. It is configured to acquire data specific to sources of emissions such as O2, SO2, NOx, and CO. Moreover, the software interfaces with control room monitoring systems installed at plants. PEMS is a software system that uses historical data, sensor data, and algorithms for predictive maintenance. Industries have started deploying PEMS to monitor hazardous gases since it is a cost-efficient, reliable system that incurs lower operational and maintenance costs than CEMS.

The key players in this market include



AMETEK. Inc. (US),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US),

Baker Hughes Company (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US) and others.

Predictive emission monitoring systems are expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

A PEMS provides continuous data recording and generates reports in accordance with US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) regulations. It is an improved version of the emission monitoring system. Moreover, the PEMS software is easy to configure using a non-proprietary user interface. It uses process sensors and mathematical or statistical models to analyze gas concentrations or emission rates. The cost of PEMS is lower than that of CEMS because the preventive emission monitoring system is based on software, thereby eliminating the need for costly sensors and analyzers. However, some PEMS solutions may recommend the use of additional hardware components, such as a data acquisition system (DAS), to improve the accuracy of the predictions. A DAS can be used to collect real-time data from existing process sensors, such as temperature, flow, and pressure sensors. This data can then be used to train and update the PEMS model, resulting in more accurate predictions.

Chemicals, petrochemicals, refineries, and fertilizers industry segment to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

Petroleum refineries are a significant source of hazardous and toxic air pollutants, such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide. The refining stages of separation, conversion, and treatment are where these gases are emitted. These gases are highly corrosive and can cause cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and reproductive problems. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the refineries sector is one of the largest greenhouse gas-emitting sectors. Government authorities worldwide are more concerned about high emission levels of greenhouse gases from petrochemical plants. These concerns have led to the formation of various regulations and guidelines, which have prompted the installation of emission monitoring systems at plants to monitor and control emission levels

Europe is expected to hold a significant market share of the emission monitoring system market during the forecast period.

The UK is one of the major cement producers in Europe. The cement industry has a union in the UK, known as the Mineral Products Association (MPA) Cement, which comprises several companies such as CEMEX UK (UK), Lafarge Cement (UK), and Tarmac (UK). The chemicals and cement industries make a significant contribution to greenhouse gas emissions in the country, due to which the country is likely to witness considerable demand for emission monitoring systems in the coming years. Furthermore, the government is focusing on industrial carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen to decarbonize industries. It has made progress on business models, funding, and project identification.

This research report categorizes the emission monitoring system market based on types of emission, offerings, system type, industry, and region. This report describes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the market's growth. The value chain analysis and the competitive landscape of the market leaders have also been included in the report.

