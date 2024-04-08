COP29 To Open New Page In Azerbaijan's Relations With UN - Official

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



COP29 will open a new page in Azerbaijan's relations with theUN, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Mammadov saidduring a meeting of the Joint Government-UN Steering Committee onthe implementation of the 'United Nations Sustainable DevelopmentCooperation Framework 2021-2025', Azernews reports.

"Organization of a platform in Azerbaijan to discuss the mostpressing problems of humanity in the world, such as the 29thsession of the Conference of the Parties to the UN FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29), confirms our country'sposition as a responsible partner in addressing global issues andwill open a new page in our relations with the UN," he said.

He reminded that the current year in Azerbaijan has beendeclared the Year of Solidarity for a Green World.

"Based on the above-mentioned decree, as well as taking intoaccount the organisation of COP29 in our country this November, Ithink it would be appropriate to give priority to environmentalprojects in 2024, even in the projects we are implementing underthe Framework Document," he added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties tothe UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be heldin Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at theplenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, willhost about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreementsigned at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 toprevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. Theacronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference ofParties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing theimplementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.