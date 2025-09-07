New Zealand Fugitive Father Tom Phillips Shot Dead During Burglary Attempt With Children
Phillips had been living in hiding in the remote Waikato wilderness since late 2021, after fleeing with his children, Ember (now 9), Maverick (10), and Jayda (12)-shortly before Christmas, following a custody dispute with their mother, The Guardian reported.
Also Read: Disney Cruise rescue: Hero dad's brave rescue after daughter falls into ocean | Viral vide
The family has eluded capture for nearly four years despite several sightings, including CCTV apparently showing Phillips and a child breaking into a store last month, AFP reported.Watch the video here:
In the early hours of Monday morning, police were called about a potential robbery at a store by two people on a quad bike.
“Knowing the information that we had previously had that had seen Tom Phillips also in this area, additional staff were called out and responded to that location,” New Zealand Police deputy commissioner of the Northern Districts region Jill Rogers said.
Also Read: Teenager left with ₹30 lakh home loan after father's death, asks for advice, 'I've felt like giving up...
Police stopped the quad bike with spikes, after which gunfire broke out. "A second patrol unit arrived and has engaged the offender, and he has died at the scene," Rogers said.Children's mother issues statement
The children's mother issued a statement to Radio New Zealand on Monday in which she said she was“deeply relieved” that the“ordeal" for her children had ended.
Also Read: ₹5 to ₹17,500 crore: Father's lesson that built a billion-dollar company, entrepreneur says, 'Best trade-off I made
“They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care,” said the woman, who has been identified in New Zealand news outlets only by her first name, Cat, as reported by AP.
(With inputs from agencies)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment