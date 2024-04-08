Thailand demands Schengen-like visa for Southern Asia

(MENAFN) Thailand has floated the idea of establishing a Schengen-like visa zone in Southeast Asia as a strategy to boost tourism and attract high-spending visitors to the region, according to a report by Bloomberg. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has reportedly presented the proposal to leaders of neighboring countries including Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Vietnam, initiating discussions on the potential initiative.



The envisioned plan mirrors the European Union's passport-free travel space, enabling tourists to traverse visa-free among the six neighboring nations. Thavisin believes that such a scheme could significantly enhance tourism revenues by facilitating easier travel across borders. While most leaders have shown openness to the idea, the current stage of discussions remains unclear.



Efforts to establish a Schengen-like zone in Southeast Asia have been contemplated for years, with ASEAN announcing plans for a single-visa travel system as far back as 2011. However, progress has been hindered by significant disparities in member-states' individual visa regimes, leading to stalled initiatives.



The proposal, although promising, faces challenges due to the lack of standardized immigration criteria across the region, as noted by Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor at Chulalongkorn University's political science faculty. Coordinating approvals for a single visa scheme may prove complex, unlike the relatively uniform immigration policies within the European Union.



Bill Barnett, managing director of hospitality and property consultancy C9 Hotelworks, suggests that implementing a visa-free scheme on a country-by-country basis might be a more feasible approach. This incremental strategy could pave the way for greater regional cooperation while addressing the complexities of varying immigration frameworks.



Thailand's initiative has sparked dialogue among Southeast Asian nations, signaling a potential shift towards closer collaboration in the realm of tourism and regional integration. While challenges remain, the proposal underscores the region's commitment to exploring innovative solutions to promote economic growth and facilitate cross-border travel.

