Canada Visa Types, Requirements For British, Australian, French Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CANADA VISA TYPES

With the exception of US citizens, citizens of more than 50 visa-exempt countries must apply for the Canada ETA before visiting Canada. This ETA visa is valid for 5 years or until the expiration of the current passport. Multiple visits are permitted, with a maximum stay of six months per visit. To apply for a Canadian ETA, residents of ETA-eligible countries must have a passport valid for 6 months from the date of approval, a valid credit or debit card to pay ETA fees, and an email account.







The four types of Canada eTA are:

Canada Visitor Visa

The Canada Visitor Visa, also known as the Canada Tourist Visa or the Temporary Residence Visa, allows for a single entry to Canada for up to six months. Non-visa-exempt foreign citizens must obtain a Canada Visitor Visa in order to visit Canada.

Canada Work Visa

Some skilled individuals may meet the requirements for a work permit in Canada. Specific requirements for a work visa must be fulfilled. Candidates must request a work permit prior to their arrival in the country. Foreigners who qualify for a Canadian eTA are allowed to travel to Canada for business reasons.

Transit Visa

The Transit Visa for Canada entitles the holder to transit through a Canadian airport for up to 48 hours. Most foreign citizens require a transit visa in order to travel to their final destination via Canada. Depending on the holder's travel plans, transit visas can be single or double entry. Nationals of visa-exempt countries do not need a transit visa, but they must have an ETA Canada if arriving by air. Citizens of the United States are the sole exception.

Canada eTA for Medical Treatment

You may enter Canada for scheduled medical treatment if you are a foreign national with citizenship from one of the countries eligible for the Canadian eTA.

CANADA VISA REQUIREMENTS



Your passport.

Appropriate Canada visa application form.

Proof of paid Canada visa fees.

Proof of clean criminal record.

Proof of being in good health through a medical exam.

Photographs in accordance with the photo requirements for Canada visa.

Proof of financial means.

Proof you will return to your home country once the Canadian visa expires.

Identity and Civil Status Documents.

A cover letter that explains the purpose of your travel to Canada. Letter of support/invitation to Canada.

CANADA VISA FOR BRITISH CITIZENS

In 2015, the Canadian Immigration Service introduced the Canadian eTA to enhance tourist vetting and verify entry eligibility prior to travel. British citizens are able to travel to Canada without a tourist visa by utilizing a Canadian eTA. British nationals (along with most of their Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies) are not required to have a visa to travel to Canada if they possess a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). The eTA is an online visa exemption that permits citizens of the UK and other visa-free nations to visit Canada. In order to qualify, British nationals must satisfy the requirements for a Canadian eTA. Britain is one of the few countries whose nationals do not need a short-term visa to visit Canada. British citizens must apply for a Canada eTA visa to enter Canada for tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. British citizens with an eTA can stay visa-free for up to 6 months. Once approved, the Canadian eTA is valid for 5 years or until the traveler's UK passport expires, whichever comes first. During the validity period, the travel authorization allows multiple entries into Canada. The eTA is electronically linked to the British passport registered in the original application. The Canadian eTA allows British citizens to take advantage of this visa waiver. It is available via a simple online application. The eTA is usually processed very quickly, and the travel authorization is sent by email.

CANADA VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR BRITISH CITIZENS



A British passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of travel.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eTA fees. A valid email address to receive the eTA in their Inbox.

CANADA VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

According to Canada's visa policy, Australian citizens are among over 50 nationalities exempt from needing a Canadian visa to apply for the eTA system. Only air travelers are eligible for the Electronic Travel Authorization for Canada. Australians holding a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) do not need to acquire a visa for entry into Canada. Australian citizens must obtain a Canadian eTA visa when they visit Canada for a brief time. The eTA is the easiest method for Australian citizens to visit Canada for vacation, work, or passing through. The electronic travel authorization (eTA) for Australian passport holders in Canada is a digital visa that simplifies the process for Australian citizens and other qualified visitors to travel to the country. The eTA is valid for 5 years from the date of issue and is considered a multiple entry visa waiver to Canada, meaning travelers can enter and exit the country as many times as they wish within the validity period. An approved Canadian eTA will be electronically linked to the Australian passport filed with the application, meaning that going through Canadian border control is quick and easy. Travelers applying from Australia only need to meet a few basic requirements to obtain an eTA for Canada. Citizens can easily travel to Canada thanks to the easy online application process. Completing the eTA form takes less than 15 minutes. An approved Canadian eTA will be electronically linked to the Australian passport filed with the application, meaning that going through Canadian border control is quick and easy. Travelers applying from Australia only need to meet a few basic requirements to obtain an eTA for Canada. Citizens can easily travel to Canada thanks to the easy online application process. Completing the eTA form takes less than 15 minutes.

Canada eTA Requirements for Australian Citizens



An Australian passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of travel.

A valid credit or debit card to pay for the eTA fees. An Email address to receive notifications about the Canada eTA in your Inbox.

CANADA VISA FOR FRENCH CITIZENS

Since 2015, citizens from over 50 countries that do not require a visa, such as France, have had the opportunity to obtain the Canadian eTA. French citizens have the option to use their Canadian eTA for tourism, business, visiting family, or transiting to travel to Canada. Due to a quicker online application process, French citizens can enter Canada without a visa. The Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization offers numerous benefits. For individuals with French passports, the Canadian eTA serves as a visa exemption. French travelers must possess a valid visa waiver that allows them to stay in Canada for up to six months before traveling for business or pleasure. Initially, French nationals are allowed to remain in Canada for up to six months using their Canadian eTA. The Canadian eTA for French citizens is valid for 5 years or until the traveler's passport expires (whichever comes first). The Canada Travel Permit is a multiple-entry visa waiver and allows French travelers to enter and exit Canada as many times as they wish during its period of validity. Thanks to an online initiative by the Canadian government, French citizens no longer have to go through a lengthy application process to obtain a Canada visa waiver from France. French travelers can obtain the eTA for Canada by filling out a simple online application form. The system is easy to use and filling out the form usually takes no more than 15 minutes.

DOCUMENTS REQUIREMENTS FOR FRENCH CITIZENS



Valid Passport: A valid bio-metric passport. Each applicant must be in possession of a bio-metric passport with a minimum of 6 months validity from the date of entry into Canada.

Email Address: You must provide a valid email address as the ETA confirmation will be emailed in PDF format. Although the ETA is electronically linked to your passport and you don't need a physical copy, most people prefer to print one out just in case. Means of payment: You can use a credit or debit card to pay for your eTA fees.