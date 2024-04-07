Excavator Hits Landmine In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

An incident involving a landmine occurred in the Novruzluvillage area of the Aghdam district, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General'sOffice, and the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Press Service havejointly released information about this.

An excavator hit a landmine in an uncleared area. The excavatorwas damaged, but there were no injuries.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by theAghdam district prosecutor's office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General'sOffice, and ANAMA once again call on citizens to adhere to safetyrules, pay attention to signs indicating mine danger, and avoidentering areas they are unfamiliar with!