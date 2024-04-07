Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov To Face French Chess Player

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijani chess player Nicat Abasov will participate in hisnext match today at the Claimants Tournament held in the city ofToronto, Canada, Azernews reports.

The 28-year-old grandmaster will face off against Frenchrepresentative Alireza Firouzja in the fourth round.

He will play with white pieces this time. The match will startat 22:30 Baku time. In the first three rounds, both grandmasterscollected 1 point each.

Today, Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - Rameshbabu Praggnanandha (India),Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) - Santosh Vidit (India), and FabianoCaruana (USA) - Dommaraju Gukesh (India) matches will also takeplace.

It should be noted that the competition will end on April 22 grandmaster who finishes first in the competition consisting oftwo rounds will earn the right to compete against the current worldchampion Ding Liren (China) for the Chess Crown.