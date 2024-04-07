EU agri-food trade surplus reaches record high despite farmers' protests

(MENAFN) In a noteworthy achievement, the European Union (EU) recorded a historic surplus in agricultural food trade in 2023, with exports surpassing imports by a significant margin. This milestone comes amid mounting pressures on European farmers, who are gearing up to stage protests across the bloc. Despite these challenges, European Commission data revealed that agricultural food product exports reached 228.6 billion euros last year, while imports decreased to 158.6 billion euros. This resulted in a record trade surplus of 70.1 billion euros, marking a substantial 22 percent increase from the previous year.



The data highlights the EU's strong position as a leading agricultural powerhouse globally. However, European farmers express discontent, arguing that they struggle to sustain themselves at prices dictated by large industrial buyers, who reap the benefits of the trade surplus. Despite the overall success of EU agricultural exports, there is growing concern over the disparity in profits and the challenges faced by farmers in maintaining profitability.



The European Commission's annual report attributed this positive trade balance to the continuous increase in prices of European exported products, contrasted with the decline in global prices of imported products, particularly grains. This disparity in pricing dynamics has significantly contributed to the EU's agricultural trade surplus, underscoring the importance of market conditions and pricing mechanisms in shaping trade outcomes.



As farmers prepare to voice their grievances through protests, the EU faces a delicate balancing act in addressing the concerns of its agricultural sector while maintaining its competitive edge in global markets. The trade surplus serves as a testament to the EU's agricultural prowess, but it also highlights the need for policies that ensure fair and sustainable practices across the agricultural supply chain, benefiting both farmers and consumers alike.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067230