Azerbaijan's Mine Problem Discussed At IFSW Meeting

At the general assembly of the International Federation ofSocial Workers (IFSW) held in Panama, Azerbaijan's mine problem wasbrought to the agenda, Azernews reports.

Representatives from 153 countries participated in the hybridevent.

The Azerbaijan Social Work Public Union was represented inPanama by Aytakin Huseynli, a member of the Board of Directors,Sanan Aghayev, and Ilkana Qoca, a member of the AdvisoryCouncil.

In her speech at the opening of the general assembly, AytakinHuseynli stated that the dissemination of inaccurate information inthe media disrupts neutrality and consequently leads to thecreation of incorrect social impacts. Later, Aytakin Huseynli drewthe attention of the participants to the fact that racism anddifferential treatment towards refugees from other countries alsohinder social justice.

Ilkana Qoca, a member of the Advisory Council of the AzerbaijanSocial Work Public Union, who joined the assembly online, proposedstudying and implementing advanced experiences in improving themental health of people suffering from wars in front of the WorldHealth Organisation. Within the framework of the event, attentionwas drawn to the increasing number of mine victims in Azerbaijan,as well as the lack of overland communication between Azerbaijanand other regions, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic(NAR).