Indian Mission In NY Reports Death Of Another Indian Student

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, April 5 (IANS) Another Indian student enrolled in a US university has died, the Indian consulate in New York reported on Friday.

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio," it said in a post on X.

Police investigations are on and efforts are underway to send the body to India, the consulate said, adding that it continues to remain in touch with the family in India.

"All possible assistance is being extended including to transport Mr. Uma Gadde's mortal remains to India at the earliest."

There has been a spate of deaths of students from India and of Indian descent in recent weeks. Although unrelated, they have raised concerns in India and the Indian American community.