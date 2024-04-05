Mustard Seed Production Likely To Hit Record 12 Million Tonnes In 2023-24

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 5 (KNN) India's mustard seed production is expected to reach an all-time high of 12 million tonnes in the 2023-24 season, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

This remarkable growth is attributed to a record sown area of 10 million hectares and concerted efforts to expand the area through the mustard model farm project.

Mustard seed, an important oilseed crop grown during the rabi (winter) season, has witnessed a steady increase in production year after year, thanks to favourable weather conditions and prices.

The production stood at 8.6 million tonnes in 2020-21 and rose to 8.8 million tonnes in the 2022-23 season.

The anticipated record production of 12 million tonnes in 2023-24 is expected to boost domestic supplies of edible oils, reducing India's dependence on imports.

The country currently relies on edible oil imports to meet the shortages, with total imports reaching 16.47 million tonnes in the 2022-23 oil year (November-October).

The mustard model farm project, initiated in 2020-21 with 400 model farms in five districts of Rajasthan, has expanded to more than 3,500 model farms across five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka.

This initiative has played a crucial role in increasing mustard seed production.

Rapeseed and mustard account for nearly one-third of edible oil produced through primary sources in India, making it the country's key edible oilseed crop.

The SEA considers rapeseed and mustard seed among the most promising oilseed crops for reducing dependence on edible oil imports.

