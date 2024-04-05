               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The Need To Transcend Carbon Tunnel Vision


4/5/2024 5:06:21 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Climate change is one of the leading global problems of our age. Last year was the world's hottest year on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years.

By now, it is well known that climate change is driven by greenhouse gas emissions, making multi-country decarbonization efforts particularly urgent.

However, we also need to make sure we do not fall prey to“carbon tunnel vision” – that is, focusing only on emissions while ignoring other interrelated problems that contribute to climate change.

For example, we are in the midst of the sixth mass extinction , primarily caused by human activity. Current species extinction rates are occurring between 1,000 and 10,000 times higher than the natural extinction rate .

In addition, biodiversity loss threatens u p to one million species as well as irreplaceable ecosystems. As ecosystems break down, it affects the Earth's ability to self-regulate and disrupts natural carbon cycles in land and sea which further exacerbates climate change .

Another interrelated issue is chronic overconsumption, which is increasing at an alarming rate, particularly in high-income countries . In fact, resources are being depleted at a rate that is exceeding planetary boundaries .

Not only is overconsumption a key driver of the climate crisis , but as resources become more scarce, it impedes our ability to roll out certain climate solutions.

