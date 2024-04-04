Defense Minister Of Netherlands Comments On €100 Billion Initiative For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren considers Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to create a NATO fund for Ukraine worth €100 billion "very interesting."

She said this in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

Ollongren noted that it is necessary to "study the details of this proposal of the NATO Secretary General".

"We are currently coordinating assistance to Ukraine in the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, the so-called Ramstein format. This is a special format in response to Russia's large-scale invasion. Unfortunately, this war is likely to last for a long time, so I am always interested in strengthening the coordination of military assistance to Ukraine. So I think this is a very interesting proposal and I look forward to discussing it in the context of NATO," said the Netherlands Defense Minister.

As reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed to create a fund to finance military assistance to Ukraine with a budget of €100 billion for five years.