Shmyhal Visits Drone Production Complex In Latvia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his visit to Latvia, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal visited a UAV production complex.

He announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"I visited one of the UAV production complexes in Latvia, where prototypes of FPV drones are being developed. They have already proven themselves on the battlefield. We expect that soon another batch of Latvian drones will strengthen our Defense Forces," Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister thanked Latvia for its contribution to peace and security in Europe.

As reported earlier, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said that Latvia would soon send drones of its own production to Ukraine for a total of €1 million as part of the Coalition of Drones.