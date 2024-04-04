Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Investigation Ongoing: Contact Levi & Korsinsky To Discuss Your Rights – GOOS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. ("Canada Goose") (NYSE: GOOS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On March 26, 2024, Canada Goose issued a press release announcing the "reduction of approximately 17% of corporate roles" as part of a transformation program, including, among other things, the departure of the Company's Chief Operating Officer. On this news, Canada Goose's stock price fell $0.81 per share, or 6.79%, to close at $11.12 per share on March 26, 2024.. To obtain additional information, go to:
To obtain additional information, go to: or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
