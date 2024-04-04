Fusing Machine Market Soars To US$ 886.1 Million By 2034: Amid Increasing Demand For Automotive Interior Fabrics And Components

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The United States is poised to exert a considerable influence on the trajectory of the global fusing machine market, with the market size projected to reach US$ 112.3 million by 2034. As a pivotal player in the industry, the United States plays a central role in shaping the overall dynamics of the fusing machine market, influencing trends, innovations, and market growth strategies. NEWARK, Del, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fusing machine market size is expected to increase from US$ 533.8 million in 2024 to US$ 886.1 million by 2034. Over the assessment period, global demand for fusing machines is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.2% .

The fusing machine market's trajectory is propelled by several key factors. A driving force is the ever-evolving landscape of the textile and apparel industry, where these machines play a pivotal role in bonding fabrics seamlessly. The demand for fusing machines is further bolstered by the automotive sector, as these machines find applications in manufacturing interior fabrics and components. As industries worldwide continue to emphasize efficiency and automation, the market experiences a surging demand for fusing machines equipped with smart technologies. Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: The forecast period is likely to see accelerated advancements in fusing machine technologies, with a focus on enhanced automation, AI, and the development of sustainable models. Fusing machines are expected to find applications across various industries beyond textiles, such as electronics and specialty materials, broadening their market reach. The United States plays a pivotal role in shaping the global fusing machine market landscape, contributing significantly to the industry's dynamics. Known for its advanced manufacturing capabilities, the country stands as a key hub for innovation and technology adoption in the fusing machine sector. The textile and apparel industry, a leading consumer of fusing machines, thrives in the United States, with manufacturers leveraging advanced fusing technologies to meet the demand for high-quality and customized fabrics. “The fusing machine market is poised to witness healthy growth due to increasing demand for efficient textile and apparel manufacturing processes. Rising emphasis on sustainability is also driving the adoption of eco-friendly fusing technologies,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Report

The global market for fusing machines is projected to thrive at a 5.2% CAGR through 2034.

By type, the conveyor belt fusing machines segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 361.2 million by 2034.

By technology, the semi-automatic continuous fusion machine segment is set to hold a market share of 41.2% in 2024.

North America is expected to account for a significant share of about 24.7% in 2024.

Europe's industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 67.3 million by 2024. China is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 144.6 million by 2034. Buy this Exclusive Report : Competitive Landscape The global fusing machine market is moderately consolidated, with leading players accounting for about 60% to 70% share. Recent Development in the Fusing Machine Market- In August 2021, Veit Group launched the V-POWER series. It represents a groundbreaking advancement in fusing technology with enhanced energy efficiency, productivity, and ergonomic features.

Scope of the Fusing Machine Market Report

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size (2024) US$ 533.8 million Projected Market Size (2034) US$ 886.1 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 5.2% CAGR Historical Data 2019 to 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Quantitative Units Value (US$ million) and Volume (Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Market Segments Covered

Type

Technology

Application Region Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

BENELUX

NORDICS

Poland Hungary

Balkan and Baltics

Russia

India

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Australia and New Zealand

China

Japan

Germany

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Other GCC Countries

Türkiye

Other African Union South Africa Key Companies Profiled

Veit-Group

HASHIMA

McElroy

Shanghai Weishi Mechanical

GF Central Plastics

Auto Garment

Strima

Sharp International

Maica Italia Oshima

Rotondi Group

Reliant Machinery

Martin Group

Zhaoqing Yili Garment Machinery

Ruihong Industrial

Advanced Innovative Technologies

Naomoto Corporation

Welco Garment Machinery

Santex Rimar Group JK Techno Textile Systems

More Insights into the Fusing Machine Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the global fusing machine market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region.

Global Fusing Machine Market Segmentation

By Type:



Conveyor Belt Fusing Machines

Flatbed Fusing Machines Roller Fusing Machine



By Technology:



Semi-automatic Continuous Fusion Machine Automatic Continuous Fusion Machine

By Application:



Home Textile Clothing

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific Middle East & Africa



About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers extensive coverage and valuable insights about the automation industry, including areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and process automation. Our market research findings and competitive intelligence help various industry stakeholders, including manufacturers, technology providers, distributors, and service providers, make informed decisions and stay updated with the latest market trends and developments .

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

