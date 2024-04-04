(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, N.J., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMS Technology Partners , a leading technology solutions provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CEIA, a renowned security device manufacturer, to offer cutting-edge mobile weapons screening devices that don't require the divestment of personal items to businesses and venues across the local area. This collaboration aims to bolster security measures in schools, concerts, event venues, museums, and other places of large congregations, providing a safer environment for all.



This is called OPENGATE. The OPENGATE device is a state-of-the-art portable, non-invasive weapon screening solution designed to efficiently and discreetly detect a wide range of metallic threats without the need for physical contact. Its portable nature allows for flexible deployment in various settings, ensuring that security does not come at the expense of convenience or the visitor experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with CEIA to bring the OPENGATE weapons screening technology to our community," said Chuck Seergy, CEO of CMS Technology Partners. "In today's world, ensuring the safety of individuals in public spaces is of utmost importance. By integrating CEIA's advanced security devices into our offerings, we are taking a significant step forward in providing our clients with effective and reliable safety solutions. We also provide OPENGATES on a rental basis for events on a daily, weekly or monthly time period. "

In addition to supplying the OPENGATE devices, CMS Technology Partners is also excited to offer in-house financing options through CMS Funding , its family office's financing arm. This initiative is designed to make the acquisition of these advanced security solutions more accessible to local businesses and organizations, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder the implementation of essential security measures.

"Our goal is to make high-quality security accessible to all," added Sean Loebs, VP of Sales of CMS Funding. "With our financing options, we hope to empower businesses and venues of all sizes to enhance their security protocols and provide peace of mind to their patrons."

CMS Technology Partners and CEIA are committed to working together to support local businesses in creating safe and secure environments for their customers and communities. For more information about the OPENGATE devices and financing options, please contact CMS Technology Partners.

**About CMS Technology Partners**

CMS Technology Partners is a leading provider of technology solutions, specializing in security, communication, and information technology. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, CMS Technology Partners delivers comprehensive solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses and communities.

**About CEIA**

CEIA is a world-leading manufacturer of security screening equipment, specializing in the design and production of high-quality, innovative security devices. With a focus on reliability and performance, CEIA offers solutions for a wide range of security needs, ensuring safety and peace of mind across the globe.

