Future Electronics To Participate In Embedded World 2024 In Nuremberg, Germany

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will participate in Embedded World 2024 in Nuremberg, Germany.



Embedded World (April 9th to 11th, 2024) is the global platform of the embedded community. The Embedded World trade fair encompasses the entire world of embedded systems including the safety of electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things, e-mobility and energy efficiency.



Future Electronics embedded technology experts will be on hand to present the latest innovations from their leading supplier partners, and they will be available for meetings to discuss specific embedded design challenges and requirements.



Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the latest innovations in the embedded sector, and the full spectrum of embedded solutions will be represented, from components, modules and complete systems to operating systems, hardware and software and services.



To learn more about Future Electronics at Embedded World 2024, visit



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 47 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information, visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President ï¿1⁄2 Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS



+1 514-694-7710

...



Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics