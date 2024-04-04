Baku To Host Aerospace Modeling Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 12, the Aerospace Modeling Festival will be held at theairfield of Avia-models, located in Hovsan settlement, Khazardistrict, Baku, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the festival, it is planned to holdcompetitions in various categories with the participation of 5teams, an air show, demonstration of rocket models, quadcopters,and airplane models. The Aerospace Modeling Festival will provideparticipants with the opportunity to practically improve theirknowledge in the field of aerodynamics, aerospace engineering,electronics, and mechanics as a technical sport.

The main goal and activity direction of the festival is to helppopularize and develop the sport of rocket and satellite modelingin Azerbaijan, to increase the role of this technical sport in thecomprehensive and harmonious development of innovative youngpeople, and the formation of a healthy lifestyle. Rocket andsatellite modeling, a technical sport based on high technologies,combines intellectual activity and physical activity in the freshair. Competitions are held both individually and as a team,according to the height and duration of the flight, and landingaccuracy. The rocket or satellite's degree of detail and theflight's reality are evaluated according to the competition levelof the finished models.

The festival will take place in partnership with the Agency forInnovation and Digital Development, the National Aerospace Agencyof the Ministry of Defense Industry, the Air Force, the StateSecurity Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, KOBIA, theCenter for Innovations, the Public Union for the Development of NewTechnologies and others.