( MENAFN - Baystreet) 09:46 AM EST - Goodfood Corp. : Today announced results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2025 ended December 7, 2024. were $35 million in the first quarter of 2025, with gross margin reaching 39.6% for a gross of $14 million Net loss of $2 million, adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 4.7% and adjusted EBITD of $2 million for the quarter. Goodfood Market Corp. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.51.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.