Gillian Anderson Talks About Returning To Work 10 Days After Giving Birth

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 4 (IANS) Actress Gillian Anderson has opened up about returning to work less than two weeks after giving birth.
The actress spoke about returning to work on 'The X-Files' just 10 days after welcoming her oldest child, daughter Piper, in 1994 on“Today” show, reports people.
Gillian is also a mother to two sons, Oscar, 15, and Felix, 17.
"If I didn't feel so guilty that I got pregnant in the first season, I might have taken better care of myself and been more thoughtful about what I needed for my best interest at the time," the actress said.
"But I think I was so wrapped up in, 'I almost got fired, I'll mess this up, I'll do whatever they say.' So yeah, 10 days after a C-section," she continued.
The actress added: "But we're still talking about it, right? It's interesting. Whatever it was, 30 years ago."
