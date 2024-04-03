Whatsapp Down In UAE? Users Unable To Send Messages Through App, Web

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Thousands of users of widely-used instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is experiencing widespread outages. Users are voicing their frustration as they encounter difficulties accessing the app through both mobile devices and web browsers.

As of now, the cause of the outage remains unclear, leaving millions of users unable to utilise the platform for communication. Meta has yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation.

Downdetector, a popular website that tracks web outages, showed a spike in users attempting to use WhatsApp but facing an issue.

More to follow