Flux Selects Kiterocket As Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kiterocket to propel Flux's expansion in decentralized technology across domains such as cloud infrastructure, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and decentralized storage

PHOENIX, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiterocket, a PR-forward, full-service marketing communications agency has been selected as agency of record by Flux, a global provider of decentralized cloud infrastructure. Flux is the latest addition to the agency's technology practice portfolio, which specializes in the emerging technologies.

Founded in 2018, Flux is a leading global provider of decentralized cloud services, which is the next-generation computational network providing critical, high-availability infrastructure for the new web. Companies in a multitude of industries and sectors turn to Flux for applicational excellence, Web3 services and inter-computing needs.

"This is a pivotal moment of growth for our company, encompassing a transformation in business operations from data centers and logistics providers to web, gaming and software developers. We've recognized the paramount importance of engaging a top-tier public relations agency and the importance of partnering with an agency possessing unparalleled expertise and analytical rigor to not only enhance our brand visibility but also strengthen our initiatives in thought leadership,” said Flux CEO and Co-founder, Daniel Keller.“As the realms of Web3 and global communications converge, Kiterocket's experience will be invaluable.”

"Kiterocket is fueled by companies with a distinct purpose and Flux, as a global leader, boasts an exceptionally compelling narrative marked by breakthrough insights and solutions,” said Martijn Pierik , founder and chairman at Kiterocket.“Our agency's unique strength lies in our comprehensive grasp of the tech sector and its diverse audiences. Kiterocket's team is celebrated for this holistic insight - it's what sets us apart as an agency. We are excited to harness our extensive expertise in technology marketing to champion Flux's innovative vision and initiatives."

About Kiterocket

Kiterocket advances the brands advancing the world through PR-forward marketing communications services driven by connected category experts. The agency's services span brand strategy, media and influencer relations, digital marketing, social media, events, editorial, design, and content production, working in an integrated fashion to drive measurable and meaningful results. Kiterocket prides itself on delivering exceptional ideas and execution to its clients in the technology and sustainability sectors, earning its position as a valued partner and trusted ally. The company has offices in the historic Luhrs Tower in downtown Phoenix and in Seattle's buzzing Ballard neighborhood.

About Flux

InFlux Technologies (Flux), is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure comprised of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. Any hardened dockerized application can run on Flux's fully decentralized computational network. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world's largest cloud infrastructure providers such while offering competitive pricing. InFlux Technologies is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry and the broader technology space worldwide.

