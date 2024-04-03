TOMI Environmental Solutions Receives Gold Safety Award From Highwire

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced today that the company has received the Gold Safety Award from Highwire. The award is presented to TOMI in recognition of the Company achieving a score of between 85-94 on the Highwire Safety Assessment.

Highwire's Safety Assessment reviews a company's historic and current safety performance. The program provides a thorough, objective, and consistent evaluation of company performance so clients and contractors can identify, monitor, and mitigate risks more effectively. The results provide a strong indicator of how a contractor values safety and serve as a reliable predictor of future performance.

"Management systems are critical to any company's ability to deliver successful outcomes and, most importantly, to keep their employees safe. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has done a remarkable job implementing a strong safety management system resulting in exceptional safety performance and results," says David Tibbetts, CSP, Highwire's Chief Safety Officer.

Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI stated,“We are honored to receive the Gold Safety Award

from Highwire in recognition of our commitment to safety. At TOMI Environmental Solutions, safety is paramount in everything we do. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the effectiveness of our safety management system. We remain steadfast in our mission to provide top-tier disinfection and decontamination solutions while prioritizing the well-being of our employees and clients.”

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



For additional information, please visit or contact us at ...

About Highwire

Highwire is the Contractor Success Platform for asset owners, general contractors, and facilities managers. The world's most admired organizations - including Skanska, Merck, and Bond Brothers - use Highwire to ensure their contractors and subcontractors deliver great work on budget and on schedule by collaborating with them to dynamically mitigate safety, financial, quality, and sustainability risks during capital projects and facilities maintenance.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's business strategy and mission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



