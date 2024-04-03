Qatar's Hamad International Airport Connects World With 48 Airlines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has solidified its position as a crucial travel hub by serving a total of 48 airlines, promising world-class services and connectivity to over 190 passenger destinations.

Recently, HIA has welcomed Akasa Air's first international flight, landing from Mumbai, India. It is marked as the 47th foreign airline to land at HIA.

In addition to the inauguration of a new flight route from Doha to Tokyo with Japan Airlines, the airport is dedicated to expanding its extensive network of airlines offering travelers a wide range of options for their next adventure.



'Popular Airlines'

Among the most popular airlines served at HIA are Qatar Airways, British Airways, American Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and Etihad Airways.

These well-known carriers offer frequent flights to major destinations around the world, ensuring that passengers can reach their desired locations with ease.

Airlines from the United States:

American Airlines, the largest airline in the United States, operates flights to and from HIA, providing a vital link between Qatar and the US.

Other American carriers, such as DHL, also have a presence at the airport, facilitating cargo transportation.

'Airlines from Europe'

European airlines, such as Finnair, Iberia, Turkish Airlines, and Pegasus from Turkiye have a strong presence at HIA.

These carriers offer direct flights to numerous European cities, allowing passengers to explore the continent's diverse cultures and landscapes.

'Airlines from China'

HIA is set to welcome China Southern Airlines in Q2 2024, further expanding its connectivity to the Asian market. Xiamen Airlines, another Chinese carrier, already operates flights to and from the airport, offering passengers convenient access to various destinations in China.

'Other Airlines from Asia'

The airport serves a wide range of airlines from across Asia, including Air India, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Japan Airlines, Vistara from India, and the Philippine Airlines from Southeast Asia.

These carriers provide extensive coverage to destinations throughout the continent, making HIA an essential gateway for travelers to and from Asia.

'Airlines from the Middle East'

HIA is home to several Middle Eastern airlines, including Air Arabia, Flydubai, Gulf Air, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Airways, Middle East Airlines, Oman Air, Salam Air, and Flynas.

These carriers provide extensive regional connectivity, making it easy for travelers to explore the Middle East.

The airport also serves other notable airlines from various other regions, such as Air Algerie and Royal Air Maroc from Northern Africa.

These carriers contribute to HIA's diverse network, offering passengers even more travel options.

'What's to come'

Looking ahead, HIA will welcome several new airlines in the coming months.

Myanmar Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, and China Southern Airlines are all expected to commence operations at the airport in the second quarter of 2024 –from April to June, further expanding its global reach and serving as a vital connection point for travelers from around the world.