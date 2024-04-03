Mevlut Chavushoghlu Embarks On Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, currentlyleading the delegation of representatives at the NATO ParliamentaryAssembly, headed by Mevlut Chavushoghlu, will be on a visit toAzerbaijan from April 3rd to April 5th, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will hold aseries of meetings in Baku at the National Assembly, the Ministryof Foreign Affairs, and other institutions.

During the meetings, in addition to deepening the relationsbetween the two brotherly countries, discussions will be held onthe situation in the South Caucasus, achieving peace betweenYerevan and Baku, joint activities in international organisations,and other issues.

The delegation will also visit the Martyrs' Alley and theTurkish Martyrdom on April 4th.