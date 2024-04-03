India Women To Tour Bangladesh For 5 T20is, Series Begins On April 28

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhaka, April 3 (IANS) India will tour Bangladesh for a T20I series, starting from April 28, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released a schedule for a five-match tour.

The teams will play five T20 internationals between April 28 to May 9 with all the matches scheduled to take place in Sylhet

Three out of the five matches will be day-night encounters to be played in the main Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Rest two are day games to be held at the outer venue.

The series will play a crucial role in helping both teams prepare for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in Bangladesh at the end of this year.

India last toured Bangladesh in July 2023, when they played three T20Is, followed by three ICC Women's Championship ODIs. While India won the T20I series 2-1. The ODI series ended up with a draw.

Bangladesh registered their first-ever victory against India in Women's ODIs by winning the series opener. But, India bounced back in the next game, leading to a series-deciding encounter that ended in a tie.

Schedule:

April 28: First T20I (D/N), SICS

April 30: Second T20I (D/N), SICS

May 2: Third T20I, SICS Outer

May 6: Fourth T20I, SICS Outer

May 9: Fifth T20I (D/N), SICS