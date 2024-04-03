PAJCCI Welcomes Afghan-Pakistan Trade Accords

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The business community has welcomed trade and transit agreements recently reached between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The agreements reached during two-day discussions in Kabul would spur bilateral trade, the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) hoped.

The decision on delinking trade from politics and keeping in view public interest was a constructive step, said PAJCCI provincial coordinator Ziaul Haq Sarhadi.

In a statement, he said the decisions would help promote trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan by removing the existing impediments.

The accords included developing trade and passage relations, Sarhadi explained, he said, adding the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement would be finalised in two months.

Under the agreement, Pakistan will enable cross-stuffing at the Karachi port and Afghan truck drivers will be exempted from visa requirements for a year.

