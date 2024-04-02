Ukraine Should Receive Ammunition As Soon As Possible Czech Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Czech Republic and partner countries are working to provide Ukraine with ammunition as soon as possible.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said this after talks with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna in Prague on Tuesday, April 2, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The adequate defense of Ukraine is the defense of all of us," Lipavsky said.

He thanked Estonia for its interest in the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine in countries outside the EU. Ukraine should receive ammunition immediately, the minister said.

Lipavsky also noted joint support for sanctions, particularly the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to support Kyiv. The question of how this can be done will be discussed in Brussels in the coming days.

The Czech minister cited Estonia as an example, because it spends 2% of its GDP on defense, and Prague is trying to reach this figure.

Czech Republic increases contribution to its own initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

Lipavsky also stated that Prague had condemned the inclusion of Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and a number of other politicians in the Russian sanctions list.

"We condemn the Kremlin's attempts to intimidate Western politicians. [...] We cannot allow Moscow to dictate to us how we should behave," Lipavsky said.

Tsakhna stated at the press conference that Estonia supports the Czechia's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine in third countries and simultaneously provides strong bilateral assistance to Kyiv.

"Of course, we support the initiative of the Czech Republic and at the same time actively work on the proposals of the Estonian government," Tsakhna said.

He recalled that two weeks ago, Estonia handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine, worth about EUR 20 million, and also undertook a long-term commitment to allocate 0.25% of its GDP for aid to Kyiv.

Tsakhna also said that Estonia is one of the biggest buyers of ammunition in the EU this year.

"The most important thing is that we must buy ammunition - together and separately - and immediately send as much ammunition as possible to Ukraine. [...] The situation is critical and Ukraine needs our support immediately," the diplomat said.

He expressed hope that thanks to cooperation, partners would be able to provide the necessary support with weapons and ammunition.

Estonia will also support the introduction of tougher sanctions against the aggressor country. This concerns not only political support, but also ensuring compliance with restrictive measures, and concrete steps. Estonia will suggest that allies impose sanctions on Russia over its hybrid attacks against NATO and EU countries, the minister said. It is important, according to him, to work well on the EU's 13th package of sanctions against Russia.

The two ministers also discussed EU enlargement and emphasized their support for the path to the European Union of Ukraine and Moldova.