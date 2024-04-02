Reading Month At The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library A Journey Of Creativity And Excellence To Support National Initiatives

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 2 April 2024:

As part of Reading Month, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a series of events and initiatives to stimulate passion for reading and encourage community members to spend more time exploring the world of books and knowledge treasures. These events attracted nearly 30,000 visitors, with 3,000 books distributed to orphans and a total of 5,000 books read. This comes within the framework of the library's vision and strategy to support the vision and aspirations of the UAE's leadership to promote knowledge and culture.

Vibrant Activities

During Reading Month, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was keen on organising enriching events and launching initiatives and programs targeting all age groups, to support its vision of creating a stimulating environment for reading and exchanging knowledge.

With the launch of Dubai Social Agenda 33, the library hosted a discussion session entitled“For Longer-Lasting Relationships”, under the supervision of Saad Al-Rifai. The session highlighted the role of the family in building a cohesive society. In cooperation with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, the library also organised the Technology and Culture of Tomorrow Forum with the participation of experts and researchers to discuss the impact of technology on culture and cultural heritage.

As part of its vision to support new generations, the library dedicated events and sessions to support children's intellectual works and meet their aspirations, including a reading evening for young Emirati authors to showcase their publications and literary works. It also celebrated Emirati Children's Day under the slogan“The Right to Protection” through unique activities with the participation of a group of Emirati children authors. The library also organised a rich program to raise awareness about children's rights to live in a healthy and safe environment.

Furthermore, the library organised multiple discussions for several books, as well as poetry sessions, including: Messages from the Holy Quran by Azza Suleiman, Peace from the Depths of the Earth, in cooperation with the Book Club, Al Marmoom Dialogue session and Discussion of a book, which documented the inauguration of Al Marmoum Desert Conservation Reserve, in addition to readings of travel literature. The library celebrated World Poetry Day, by highlighting the life of the poet Mahmoud Darwish, and his legendary career.

Global Participations

In March, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library participated in the International Library and Technology Festival in Turkey, which was organised under the slogan“The Key to the Digital Future: Artificial Intelligence Based Smart Libraries”. The festival was attended by an elite group of experts, innovators, and specialists in public libraries from around the world.

Through its participation, the library aimed to nurture academic and practical cooperation with libraries, information centres, and archives globally. It also aimed to create a real opportunity to exchange technical information and closely link it to library science, in addition to direct communication with institutions related to public libraries to discuss cooperation.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library showcased its latest technologies and innovations. In a video, it highlighted the artificial intelligence and virtual reality technologies integrated into its advanced technological system, as well as its key smart services that stimulate readers' experience and facilitate access to cultural content in an unprecedented way.

During its participation, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's team took a tour in Istanbul to learn about the city's ancient public and historical libraries. The tour included a visit to Rami Library, the largest public library in Istanbul, where the team learnt about its rare books and manuscripts, in addition to Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar Literature Museum Library, Library of the Ahmed III, and Beyazit State Library.

'A World Reads'

To celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day, and in line with 'A World Reads' initiative, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library donated around 3,000 valuable books to orphans and young adults, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, and The Family Village for orphans in Dubai. This is based on the library's belief in the importance of contributing to social responsibility programs, and as an embodiment of its mission to stimulate passion for knowledge and reading.