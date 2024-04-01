Will Dogecoin Hit $0.30? Analyst Gives Insights

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) According to Darl from Crypto Daily Trade Signals, Dogecoin (DOGE) could be set for a pump to $0.30

According to Darl, Dogecoin's price leaped to 22 cents, coinciding with the celebration of 420 Dogecoin Day. He attributes Dogecoin's current rally to the whimsical nature of 420 Dogecoin Day and the anticipation of the upcoming Bitcoin halving.

He notes that retail investors, rather than institutional ones, are fueling the purchase momentum, with a significant uptick in DOGE acquisitions, totaling over two billion in the last week. He cites that the coin's integration progress is marked by the X platform's addition of more transmitter licenses, indicating a move toward widespread acceptance.

The surge has not gone unnoticed, with“whales,” or large-scale investors, increasingly joining the Dogecoin market, per Darl's analysis. This influx of heavy hitters aligns with a broader increase in open interest for the cryptocurrency. He shares that mainstream media is beginning to weave DOGE narratives into their coverage, signaling a shift towards mainstream adoption.

In a personal testament, Daryl recounts his experience with DOGE, initially purchasing it as a humorous endeavor, only to witness a doubling in value. With the price currently at a resistance point of 22 cents, he anticipates the possibility of a further 50% increase to reach 30 cents. In line with this call, Darl also speculates DOGE could soon hit $0.25 while on its road to $30.

How is Dogecoin Looking Today?

According to data from IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin was trading at $0.208478 as of 12:47 p.m. UTC, down by 1.55% over the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $30.43 billion. The price comes after Darl successfully called a DOGE pump to $0.20 amid X payment integration rumors a few days back. The token summary shows that 88% of holders are making money at the current price, suggesting a strong holding pattern amongst investors. From a technical point of view, Dogecoin shows a moderate price correlation with Bitcoin at 0.69, implying that it does not move ideally with the crypto king.

2-hour DOGE/USDT Chart | Source: TradingView

Looking at Dogecoin charts, we notice that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is neutral at 49.48, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is hovering around the baseline, with the signal line slightly above the MACD line, which does not indicate a strong trend. The Ichimoku Cloud presents a mixed view, with the price fluctuating around the cloud, suggesting a lack of a clear directional bias in the short term. Overall, the current technical analysis of DOGE presents a somewhat indecisive market, with both upside and downside potential.