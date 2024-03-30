Devine Ruled Out Of 1St ODI Against England

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) New Zealand cricketer Sophie Devine will not feature in the first ODI against England at the Cello Basin Reserve on Monday.

Devine has not recovered sufficiently from a quad strain sustained in the fourth T20I against England to be available for selection, reports the New Zealand Cricket.

She will continue a rehabilitation programme and be monitored over the next two days with the aim to be available for the second ODI at Seddon Park on Thursday.

"Melie Kerr will captain the team for the first ODI in Devine's absence. Leigh Kasperek has remained with the team in Wellington as cover," it said.