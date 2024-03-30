MNRE Brings Back Approved List For Solar Modules From 1St April

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 30 (KNN) The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has announced the reinstatement of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) order for solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, effective from April 1, 2024.

This move comes after the ALMM order was put on hold for the entire 2023-24 fiscal year to provide relief to domestic solar PV manufacturers grappling with limited availability.

In February 2024, the Ministry had temporarily put the reimposition of the ALMM order under abeyance 'till further orders.' However, with the latest announcement, the ALMM order will be back in force from the upcoming financial year.

The initial order for FY24 had exempted projects commissioned by March 31, 2024, from the requirement of procuring solar PV modules from the ALMM list.

The ALMM order was suspended earlier due to concerns raised by developers regarding inadequate domestic module manufacturing capacity, lower quality of domestic modules compared to Chinese tier-1 manufacturers, and higher prices of domestic modules.

The ALMM order applies to projects sponsored or subsidized by the government, including those where the government or its agencies procure power for their own consumption or for distribution to people through Discoms. It also covers solar PV rooftop and PM KUSUM projects, which are subsidised.

However, the ALMM will not apply to projects set up under open access or as captive by private parties for their own use. In essence, the ALMM will not be applicable for individuals or entities setting up their own solar capacity without government subsidies or support.

