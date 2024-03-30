India Heads To The Polls As A Much Lesser Democracy

As recently as the first week of March, it was brought to public notice that the BJP was the largest recipient in an electoral bond scheme that allowed anonymous donations to political parties.

Data released on orders of the Supreme Court showed that the BJP received around 50% of all the electoral bonds sold while the principal opposition party, Congress, garnered under 10%. This news, which might well have caused a massive political stir in a functional democracy, generated very little meaningful debate on Indian television and print media.

Attention swiftly shifted as the government announced the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act , which enables persecuted religious minorities from India's neighboring countries to expedite the process of acquiring Indian citizenship.

However, the Act left out Muslims from the list of religious minorities that can be speedily granted citizenship and makes religion a factor for consideration in acquiring Indian citizenship for the first time in the country's independent history.

Many see the announcement of the CAA's implementation, as well as the arrests of opposition leaders, as components of a deliberate government distraction tactic to shift public attention away from the controversial electoral bonds findings.

With money, muscle, media and central agencies on the BJP's side – and not to discount Modi's genuine popularity, especially among majority Hindu voters, the party seems to be in clear control in several states at the upcoming elections, although within such states there are still provinces where its candidates are expected to face formidable challenges.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: WikiCommons

The BJP is comfortably in command in northern India's larger states. That's particularly true Uttar Pradesh, where the consecration ceremony of a grand temple in January this year, at the site of a mosque that was demolished by a right-wing mob in 1992, took the form of a cultural festival. Uttar Pradesh has 80 parliamentary constituencies and is thus the most important state in national elections.

Madhya Pradesh, another major state with 29 seats in the national assembly, also proved a to be a bastion for the BJP when it was comfortably returned to power in the state assembly election last year after many analysts had predicted a tough fight.

Rajasthan, where the BJP came to power after defeating a popular chief minister, is also a site where the ruling party hopes to perform well at the upcoming election. Gujarat, the home state of both the prime minister and home minister, has been a stronghold state for the ruling party for decades and no trends suggest any significant changes there.

Outside these larger states, the BJP is also successfully forging alliances with the locally dominant political parties in the smaller states of India's northeast. Nevertheless, there are several states where the BJP did spectacularly well in the previous national elections but may face significant challenges in the upcoming parliamentary polls.

In the state of Bihar, Lalu Yadav's Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) has

regained prominence

in recent years. While the BJP had managed to get former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) to abandon his alliance with the RJD and put

his weight behind

the ruling party, that seems only to have added to the RJD's popularity.

Another major state, West Bengal has been the stronghold of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a very long time and has been a thorn in the BJP's side.

The southern states remain the BJP's weakest political spot. Even though the party has sought to make inroads in the five southern states, it doesn't appear to be posied to pose any serious challenge to the regional parties prominent in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and to Congress in the state of Karnataka.

Karnataka was the only state where the BJP had been in power recently at the state level, but it had to bow out after a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Congress in 2023. Many had then seen Congress's triumph in Karnataka as a possible turning point for the once-powerful party's electoral fortunes but that has not been the case.

In the past two elections, the BJP has employed a highly effective strategy against Congress by systematically discrediting the main opposition leader. Television in particular has portrayed Gandhi as an undeserving leader lacking political acumen and intelligence.