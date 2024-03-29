USA To Test Ground-Based Hypersonic Weapons In Spring Of 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The US Navy plans to conduct regular tests of ground-basedhypersonic weapons in the spring of 2024, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

In 2023, the US military was forced to cancel several tests andrefine the missile.

"The Navy is moving forward in [organizing] tests, whichrepresent a launch without any ground-based launcher, but simplyfrom the surface so that we can take another look at the missile,"Robert Rush, director of the Office of Rapid Capabilities andCritical Technologies, said.

The publication clarifies that the spring tests will take placenot only without a ground-based launcher, but also withoutauxiliary equipment and a transport and launch container, sincethey are focused solely on checking the characteristics of therocket.

Rush added that if the missile launch from the surface issuccessful, then in the summer of 2024, the US military willconduct test launches of hypersonic weapons as part of aground-based complex, which is still being finalized.

The success of the tests depends on the start of serial assemblyof missiles and the decision to put them into service with the Navyand ground forces.