Zelensky After Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting: Enemy's Targets Were Kaniv And Dniester Hpps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff to discuss strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the supply of weapons and ammunition, including air defense systems.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The first Staff meeting, for the convening of which Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the new National Security and Defense Council secretary, was responsible. The challenges are very serious," Zelensky wrote.

He noted that Russian terrorists had again attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky listened to reports by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Energy German Galushchenko, Ukrenergo and Naftogaz CEOs Volodymyr Kudrytskyi and Oleksiy Chernyshov about the damage done and restoration work.

Zelensky noted that the most effective methods of physical protection and their implementation at other facilities had been discussed at the meeting.

"Last night, the Kaniv and Dniester hydroelectric power plants were the conscious targets of the enemy. The terrorist country wants a repeat of the ecological disaster in the Kherson region. But now under threat is not only Ukraine, but also Moldova. The water will not stop in front of the border pillars, just as the Russian war will not stop if it is not stopped together and in time in Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky noted that the second issue was contracts for the supply of weapons and ammunition for the near future and for the long term.

"The need for air defense came to the fore. Due to the intensity of the Russian shelling, it is necessary to replenish supplies more quickly. I ordered the strengthening of work with partners. We count on their quick reaction," Zelensky said.

Russian forces hit energy facilities during a massive drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight.

On March 29, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 84 enemy aerial targets.