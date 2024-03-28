Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) joins Dubai FinTech Summit as a Strategic Banking Partner

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) § The collaboration reinforces Dubai FinTech Summit and CBD’s shared commitment to strengthen the global financial ecosystem through innovation and knowledge exchange.



§ The partnership will open doors to new opportunities for growth and development of the FinTech sector.



Dubai, 28 March 2024: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the UAE’s leading national banks, has joined theDubai FinTech Summit (DFS), organised by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global Financial Centre in the MEASA region, as a Strategic Banking Partner underscoring its dedication to support innovative and future thinking businesses on a global scale. The partnership agreement was signed in the presence of Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority and Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Bank of Dubai, by Mohammad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Innovation Hub and Ali Imran, Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai.



Commercial Bank of Dubai was the first bank to establish a Digital Lab at the DIFC Innovation Hub. Over the years, the bank has been playing a pivotal role in the development of a dynamic and technology-driven financial ecosystem, paving the way for a smarter, more connected financial future. Through strategic programs and initiatives such as the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution by Postpay, CBD has been actively engaged in enhancing the overall payments sector aimed at accelerating the growth of the FinTech industry.



Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer at DIFC Authority, said, “The Dubai FinTech Summit is creating a powerhouse of partnerships bringing together pioneers, thinkers and disruptors from around the globe who are shaping the future of finance. Our collaboration with Commercial Bank of Dubai is a testament to our shared dedication in cultivating an energetic and forward-thinking FinTech ecosystem. It not only amplifies Dubai’s stature as a premier hub for business but also paves the way for us to convert challenges into avenues of opportunity, as we continue to cultivate the most sophisticated, inclusive and tech-savvy financial community on the global stage.”



Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer at Commercial Bank of Dubai, said, “Commercial Bank of Dubai is thrilled to be a part of the Dubai FinTech Summit 2024, a global platform that brings together the brightest minds in the industry to shape the future of finance. Our participation in this event aligns with our commitment to innovation and our vision to be at the forefront of the FinTech revolution. As a forward-thinking bank, we place our customers at the heart of our business, constantly striving to provide them with innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs. We are proud to have signed an MoU as Strategic Banking Partner with Dubai International Finance Centre as part of our sponsorship partnership. We look forward to engaging in insightful discussions and exploring new opportunities for growth and collaboration.”



In line with the D33 Agenda to position Dubai as the top four global financial hub by 2033, the 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit is designed to encourage cross-border collaboration and innovation, pivotal to transforming the global FinTech sector. It presents a unique opportunity to explore emerging FinTech trends and their potential to drive financial progress in the MEASA region.



The Dubai FinTech Summit, scheduled for 6-7 May 2024, at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, will see an unprecedented gathering of over 8,000 decision-makers, over 300 thought leaders and over 200 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies.



About Dubai FinTech Summit



Dubai FinTech Summit is an annual mega event organised by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. The 2nd edition of the Dubai FinTech Summit will bring together over 8,000+ global industry leaders, 1,500+ investors and policy makers, signalling increased appetite for growth opportunities in the region.



Dubai FinTech Summit signals new wave of financial innovation, opportunity, transformation, and growth for the international financial services sector. As a rising FinTech hub, Dubai is also spearheading the evolution of the financial services industry, with investments in FinTech projected to grow by 17.2% CAGR to USD949 billion from 2022 to 2030. The summit aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s strategic goal of propelling Dubai into the ranks of the top four global financial hubs by 2033.



The expanded programme of Dubai FinTech Summit is set to exceed expectations by delving into key tracks, including the future of FinTech, embedded and Open Finance, climate finance, Web3 and digital assets. The summit stands as a thought leadership-driven platform, addressing industry challenges head-on and championing innovation.



To register for the event, visit



