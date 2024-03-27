ISW Analyzes Putin, Lukashenko's Statements On Crocus Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Analysts with the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank analyzed the statements of the leaders of the Russian Federation and Belarus regarding the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall shopping center near Moscow.

This was reported on the ISW website, Ukrinform saw.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said the Crocus City Hall attackers originally planned to flee to Belarus, not Ukraine, directly undermining the Kremlin's narrative of alleged Ukrainian involvement, possibly to head off questions about why the attackers were headed toward Belarus in the first place.

The report notes that Lukashenko "has very little evident incentive to lie about the facts of the attack in this way."

Kremlin wants to justify ongoing war by blaming Ukraine for terrorist attack - ISW

The suggestion that the attackers were traveling towards Belarus, presumably to seek refuge there, could have damaging political consequences for Lukashenko and his regime as it would raise questions about why they thought they would be safer in Belarus and who they thought might receive them there. Lukashenko may therefore have desired to preempt discussions about the attackers' hypothetical links to Belarus by saying that Belarusian forces were instrumental in leading to their arrests.

U.S. Vice President rejects Putin's claim Ukraine involved in deadly Moscow attack

As reported, on the evening of March 22, a group of terrorists staged a mass shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the suburbs of Moscow. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

As a result of the shooting, 137 people died, including three children, and more than 180 were injured.

Four men of Tajik origin were detained on suspicion of committing the terrorist attack. Three more natives of Tajikistan were remanded in custody on suspicion of conspiracy.

Photo: AA