Ukraine, Sweden To Deepen Cooperation In Nuclear Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The deepening of cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden in the nuclear industry will help strengthen the energy security of the two countries and the European continent as a whole.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Swedish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Energy Ministry's press service .

"Cooperation in the nuclear industry between our countries is a priority. We were able to show other countries that the future of the nuclear industry is possible without Russia: Ukrainian specialists from Energoatom worked together with specialists from a Westinghouse plant in Sweden to create a technology that allowed us to use Western-made fuel in Soviet VVER reactors. Now this fuel is successfully working at the Rivne NPP," Galushchenko said.

Both parties discussed the prospects for deepening cooperation between Ukraine and Sweden for the further displacement of Russia from the market for nuclear fuel and atomic technologies in Europe.

Busch noted that renewable energy plays a leading role in Sweden, which largely depends on variable factors, including weather. At the same time, the experience of Ukraine, living inwartime, proved the importance of stable and reliable generation, which is important for the country's energy security.

"You can't build an energy system only for peacetime. [...] That's why Sweden plans to develop not only renewable energy but also nuclear energy. And we see significant potential in cooperation with Ukraine in this direction," she said.

