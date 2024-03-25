In Sumy Region, 10 Adults And 13 Children Evacuated From Velyka Pysarivka Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) 10 adults and 13 children, including a one-month-old baby, were evacuated to the Chernivtsi region from the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Sumy region, which suffers daily from massive shelling.

The press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook citing its head Volodymyra Artiukha, Ukrinform reported.

"Families with children are being evacuated from the Velyka Pysarivka community to the western regions of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that thanks to the cooperation of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Okhtyrka District Military Administration, Okhtyrka City Council, the National Police and State Emergency Service units, and volunteers of the Sumy Regional Organization of the Red Cross Society of Ukraine and the NGO Pluriton, families with children were first evacuated to the city of Okhtyrka, then to Sumy, and then to the western regions of Ukraine.

As reported, 80 families with children left in the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Sumy region. The authorities are planning to forcefully evacuate children from the Velyka Pysarivka and Seredyna-Buda communities.