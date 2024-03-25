Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo Crowned As New Captain Of The House

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bigg Boss Malayalam entered its third week, and the contestant Sijo was selected as the new captain of the house. Malayalam actor and host Mohanlal unveiled the captaincy task. Ansiba, Rocky, and Sijo were chosen to participate in the task.

Mohanlal extended his congratulations to the newly appointed captain. The contestants also congratulated Apsara for her leadership during her tenure as captain. The Bigg Boss has been awarded the best captain of the house.

At the same time, two more contestants have been eliminated from the sixth season of the Bigg Boss Malayalam reality show on Sunday (March 25). The eviction was announced by host Mohanlal at the end of the episode. Comedian Suresh Kumar and Nishana were evicted from Bigg Boss last day. Around 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination in the second week including Reshmin Bhai, Suresh Menon, Sijo, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Noorah, Nishana, and Jinto.

