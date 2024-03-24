New Zealand Visa For Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Norwegian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) NEW ZEALAND VISA FOR MAURITIAN CITIZENS

The NZeTA, a program that permits electronic submission of applications, was launched in July 2019 in New Zealand. Eligible citizens can visit New Zealand for transit, vacation, or business without needing to apply for a visa at an embassy. Mauritian tourists traveling to New Zealand are required to apply for the NZeTA electronic visa waiver. Citizens from 190 countries, including Mauritian passport holders, need a visa waiver to visit New Zealand if they are not required to have a visa. The New Zealand eTA is valid for two years and permits multiple entries for a one-day excursion. Every admission is limited to a 90-day stay maximum. In addition to receiving an approved eTA for New Zealand via email, you must pay the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL), a processing fee. Those planning to stay in New Zealand for an extended period of time, work, or study should contact their nearest New Zealand Embassy or Consulate for more information. Because the eTA is electronically linked to a specific passport, travellers with multiple passports should use the same passport that they used to complete the eTA application to go to New Zealand. Because the NZeTA is an electronic document, Mauritian citizens can apply for one online, eliminating the requirement to visit an embassy or consulate.







New Zealand Eta Requirements for Mauritian Citizens



Valid passport – what you should do before you proceed to fill in the application form is to make sure that the passport remains valid for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in New Zealand. It should also have one blank page available for stamping.

Travel dates – Your arrival and departure dates.

E-mail address – after you submit your application, you will receive a confirmation with a reference number via e-mail. You will need it when you arrive in New Zealand. You can print it out or keep it on your phone. Means of online payment – You can use a credit or debit card, but if you want, you can use PayPal.

