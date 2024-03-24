Turkey Visa From Afghanistan, Dominica, Bangladesh And South Africa

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Turkey Visa from Afghanistan

Citizens of Afghanistan can easily submit their Turkish visa application online. This method is both the most efficient and the easiest way to obtain a travel permit for Turkey. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey implemented the eVisa program in 2013. Since Afghanistan is not one of the countries excluded from the visa requirement, Afghan citizens need to get a visa to enter Turkey. The implementation of the Turkey e-Visa system has done away with the requirement for Afghan nationals to waste precious time standing in lines at embassies. Instead, they have the option to conveniently submit a visa application on the internet. Afghan passport holders can enter Turkey without having to go to a Turkish embassy or consulate by using the Turkey e-Visa system. This online visa also grants Afghan e-Visa holders the opportunity to engage in various tourism and commercial activities within Turkey for a duration of up to 30 days. Afghan citizens must travel to Türkiye within 180 days of receiving the approved e-Visa. The eVisa allows Afghans to stay up to 30 days, it is a single-entry entry permit. If you come to Turkey for other purposes (study, work) or want to stay longer, please contact the Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan or abroad to apply for the traditional visa. Afghans who meet all the requirements can obtain a visitor visa online. E-Visa applicants do not need to go to the Turkish Embassy to submit their application, the process is 100% online.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY AFGHANISTAN CITIZENS



Passport: You will need a passport issued by the government of Afghanistan. The passport should not expire before 6 months of your arrival in Turkey.

A valid credit / debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa from South Africa

Turkey provides a diverse selection of attractions, catering to a range of interests including art, history, culture, adventure, dining, shopping, and relaxation. In 2013, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey implemented the eVisa program for South Africans to apply for a Turkish visa online, making travel easier. The Turkey e-Visa for South Africans is a multiple entrance visa good for up to 30 days in Turkey. The Turkey e-Visa is valid for 180 days from the date it is issued. It allows South African visitors multiple entries into Türkiye, with each journey lasting up to 90 days.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SOUTH AFRICA



Passport – getting a South African passport is quite easy these days, so you should be able to get one fast. Make sure that it is valid for at least 6 months from the date you plan to enter this country.

Email address – your Turkey e-Visa will be linked to your passport electronically, but you still need a copy to show at the immigration office in Turkey. Make sure that you provide a valid address. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

TURKEY VISA FREE COUNTRIES

The Turkey online e-Visa was introduced by the government in 2013, and it permits citizens of eligible countries to travel to Turkey for either tourism or business reasons. This visa allows stays of either 30 or 90 days, depending on the nationality of the passport holder, whether it is single-entry or multiple entry. Through the introduction of the e-Visa system, the Turkish government has made it easier for people from more than 150 other countries to get a short-stay visa. Normally, e-Visas for Turkey are valid for 180 days from the date they are issued. The Turkish e-Visa, which replaced the previous“sticker visa,” was designed to expedite the visa application process, saving tourists time when applying for a visa and entering the country. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes.

Turkey Visa from Dominica

People from the Dominican Republic must acquire a visa in order to travel to Turkey. The Turkey e-Visa for Dominicans is valid for 180 days from the date of entry into the country and allows them to stay in Turkey with multiple entries up to 90 days from the date of entry.

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO APPLY?



Valid passport – Your passport or travel document must have an expiration date of at least 60 days beyond the“duration of stay” of your e-Visa. A complete passport scans.

E-mail address – Your visa will be sent to you via e-mail, so ensure that you introduce a valid e-mail address you have access to. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards or a PayPal account.

Turkey Visa from Bangladesh

Since 2013, travelers from more than 100 countries have been allowed to enter Turkey through the electronic approval process known as the Turkey e-Visa. Bangladeshi citizens now have the option to submit their visa applications for Turkey through the online platform. Bangladeshi citizens holding valid tourist visas are permitted to remain in Turkey for a maximum of 30 days. A Turkish e-Visa remains valid for a period of 180 days starting from the day of approval.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR BANGLADESH CITIZENS



A Valid passport with at least six months of validation.

A valid e-mail address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit/debit card to pay for the e-visa fees. Other requirements that you will need are a return ticket, a hotel reservation, and financial support for your trip.