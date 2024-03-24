Japan's Emperor, Empress To Visit Britain In June: Media

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tokyo: Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to visit Britain for about a week in late June, local reports said Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

The reports come after the shocking news Friday that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has cancer, just weeks after British King Charles III said he too is battling cancer.

The planned visit will be the first by the Japanese royal couple since they visited the UK to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

It will be their second international goodwill visit abroad since the Emperor's enthronement. They visited Indonesia last year.

The Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper said the two governments are "planning (the trip) while paying attention" to the king's treatment schedule.

Jiji Press also reported that the schedule for the visit is being "carefully" arranged.

The Japanese royal couple will visit Britain as state guests, and attend a welcoming event and banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, the reports said.

A visit to the University of Oxford, where they studied at different times, is also being considered, the reports said.

The couple is also expected to have a luncheon with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, according to the reports.