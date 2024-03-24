Kuwaiti's Jaber Hospital Plastic Surgery Unit Obtains Int'l Academic Accreditation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 24 (KUNA) -- Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital announced on Sunday, that the plastic surgery unit obtained the international academic accreditation from the American Association.

Head of the Plastic Surgery Department Dr. Sarah Al Youha said in a press release that the unit worked hard to get this accreditation by cooperating with other departments and introducing a reconstructive surgery unit.

Dr. Al-Youha added that this academic accreditation came from the support of the Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, the hospital's management and head of the medical staff, which provided all the necessity to the plastic surgery unit for it to compete with their international counterparts.

For his part, Specialist Plastic Surgeon Dr. Hisham Borezq stated that doctors in this unit are working hard to form a team, specializing in deformation, with the participation of Dr. Abeer Kalandar.

Borezq added that the plastic surgery unit in Jaber Hospital is cooperating with 11 doctors from different fields, from various government hospitals to introduce a first of its kind unit to treat the cleft lip and head deformation, noting that it will be located in the dentistry medical center at Al-Farwaniya Hospital.

He also added that in the near future, Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital would form a specialized team for lymphatic vessel malformations cases, the first of its kind in Kuwait. (end)

