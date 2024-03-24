Swiss Police Stop Lecture By Far-Right Austrian Activist

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss police took away the Austrian far-right personality Martin Sellner during a lecture in canton Aargau.

This content was published on March 17, 2024 - 12:21 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Well over 100 right-wing extremists attended the event, according to Swiss German-language newspaper SonntagsBlick.

The event was organised by the Swiss far-right movement Junge Tat (Young Action).

Sellner had travelled to Switzerland unhindered, even though the Zurich cantonal police had applied to the federal government for an entry ban.

The location of the event had been kept secret until the end.

The police had checked several people near Koblenz, an agricultural commune wedged between the Aare and Rhine rivers.

From there, the people were directed to the nearby commune of Tegerfelden, likewise in the

Zurzach district of canton Aargau.

Sellner, a leader of the far-right Identitarian Movement, was temporarily“detained” in order to put a stop to the event. He is no longer being held by Swiss police.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .



