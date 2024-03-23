Veteran Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Dies At 68

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68. Deb died at 11:50 pm on Friday night, they said had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they said condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU, who was a popular face in serials had also acted in feature films including recently released 'Raktabeej'.Deb had acted in over 200 works - theatre, serial, film and web series was vice president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum forum in a statement condoled his death and said his body will be taken to Technician Studio which was a familiar place for the late actor.

