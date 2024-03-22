Garangao Celebrations Across Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The vibrant streets of Doha are set to come alive with Garangao celebrations from Friday, offering families and children the opportunity to immerse themselves in an array of traditional activities.

Running until March 24, the festivities promise a blend of cultural experiences and joyous revelry. Kicking off the celebrations is the Ramadan Nights at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena, which began Thursday and will continue until Sunday. Running from 8pm to 12 midnight, the event invites people to bring along friends and family.

According to Qatar Museums, the Garangao night at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art's outdoor space Friday will be a highlight for children. The event features an array of drop-in activities such as printmaking, storytelling, bag-making, and henna printing, all while indulging in traditional dishes that showcase Qatar's rich culture.

Following this, a similar celebration will be held at the National Museum of Qatar Satrurday. The Fire Station: Artist in Residence will also host a Garangao activity on the same day, promising attendees a wide range of activities, performances, and delectable local cuisine.

Doha Municipality is extending an invitation to the public to participate in a Garangao celebration at New Slata Park Saturday, further enhancing community engagement in the festivities.

Popular locations across Qatar such as Msheireb Downtown Doha's Sahat Al Nakheel, Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park,

Lusail Boulevard, and Old Doha Port will also play host to joyful Garangao gatherings.

Major malls will also host special evenings planned for Friday and Sunday. Visitors can expect a series of activities, traditional games, and a variety of treats from 7 pm until midnight.

In addition to Garangao, traditional games, including dama and carrom, are scheduled at Katara – the Cultural Village from March 26 to 28, promising further excitement for enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, sports enthusiasts can gear up for the Ramadan Duathlon event at Lusail International Circuit, starting Friday and running until March 29. Organised by the Qatari triathlon team and sponsored by Qatar Tourism, the event, features run and bike components, ensuring an exhilarating challenge.

Workshops such as Arabic calligraphy are set to be held on March 28 and insightful lectures related to Ramadan by Farhat Naik and Sheikh Abdur Raheem McCarthy are scheduled at Souq Al Wakrah Hotel on March 26 and March 29, respectively, adding an educational dimension to the festive season.

