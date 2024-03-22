Euro 2024: England's Kit With New St George's Cross Design Comes Under Fire; Labour Leader Calls To Scrap It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Labour leader Keir Starmer has denounced England's new Euros kit, calling for its scrapping due to the replacement of the traditional red and white St George's Cross with a multicoloured version. The decision by Nike and England to incorporate navy, blue, and purple stripes instead of the iconic design has sparked controversy, with Starmer joining voices critiquing the move.

Nike defended the alteration as a "playful update" aimed at uniting and inspiring fans for the 2024 tournament, citing a nod to the "classic colour regime of 1966 training gear," a period synonymous with England's World Cup victory. However, criticism from figures like Lee Anderson and Nigel Farage prompted Starmer to express his concerns in an interview.

The opposition leader, riding high in opinion polls ahead of an anticipated autumn election, emphasized the unifying nature of the flag, urging a reconsideration of the change. He also questioned the rationale behind the alteration and suggested a reduction in the price of the shirts, which are priced at £124.99 for adults and £119.99 for children.

Nike defended the redesigned shirts, noting their modern interpretation of a classic and drawing inspiration from England's football heritage. However, Starmer's call for retaining the traditional design underscores the controversy surrounding the kit's overhaul.

