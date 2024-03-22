Response Plus Holding Net Profit Surges 68% To AED 49.39 Million During 2023

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Group Revenue increases to AED 345.36 million

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 22 March 2024 – Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has released its audited financial results for the period ending December 31, 2023.

The Group's Net Profit surged 68% to AED 49.39 million during 2023, compared to AED 29.31 million recorded in the previous year, while the Group's Revenue increased to AED 345.36 million as of December 31, 2023 against AED 320.86 million a year before. Similarly, the Group's Equity increased to AED 230.04 million as of December 31, 2023 from AED 222.9 million in the previous year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased to AED 0.25 in 2023 from AED 0.15 a year before, reflecting the Group's commitment to profitability and shareholder value creation.

The surge in the Net Profit and Revenue illustrates the Group's growth strategy, strong performance across its business verticals, and expansion in the UAE and region, coupled with its commitment to cost optimisation, efficiency, and productivity across its operations.

In his comments, Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding, said:“The robust performance of Response Plus Holding during 2023 demonstrates the success of our diversified operations in the UAE, KSA, and around the region. We are confident of delivering on our solid foundation in the years to come, and accelerate our growth trajectory by deepening our expertise across pre-hospital care and emergency medical services. This year's dynamic growth positions us to drive future expansion across new markets in the region and beyond.”

Commenting on the Group's impressive results, Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said:“The Group's strong performance during 2023 is a testament to our commitment to excellence across our operations, as well as our strategy to develop new strategic partnerships in the region and beyond. We are looking at expanding our services into different business verticals in pre-hospital care, and focusing on operational synergies and cost efficiencies. We are well positioned for a strong growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the vision of our leadership and board, supported by our team's expertise, and backed by the trust of our shareholders.”

Response Plus Holding includes Response Plus Medical (RPM), which operates over 320 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster with presence in the UAE, KSA and India. The Group includes other subsidiaries such as OccuMed Clinic, Medical Manpower Supply, and Health Tech Training Center.

During 2023, Response Plus Holding expanded its geographical presence in the region through Response Plus Medical Complex (RPMC) in Dammam, Saudi Arabia – the first specialised private occupational healthcare centre in KSA. During the year, RPM Projects won contracts for 100 site clinics. The Group also achieved its Emiratisation targets and received JCI accreditation for ambulatory care services at ADNOC site clinics during 2023.

Earlier this year, Response Plus Holding announced the strategic acquisition of UK-headquartered Prometheus Medical, a leading healthcare training and consultancy services company.